New Hilton hotel connects to Turkey’s largest mall

Hilton Mall of Istanbul has opened for business this month, connecting to Turkey’s largest mall.

Located within the same compound as the popular Mall of Istanbul, the five-star features 175 keys, 14 of which are terraced suites.

For MICE travellers the hotel has a 1,120 sq m ballroom with a foyer area, 13 high-tech meeting rooms and a total of 2,793 sq m of meeting space.

The hotel’s general manager, İlter Türkmenoğlu said, “We strongly believe that Hilton’s world renowned service and hospitality will build synergy with Mall of Istanbul, Turkey's largest shopping, entertainment and living centre. Hilton Mall of İstanbul will also host national and international business gatherings at its 1410-seat conference hall, and 13 meeting rooms of different sizes.

F&B options include the all-day dining venue Kuzine Restaurant which offers a range of international dishes as well as Turkish and Italian specialities.

Türkmenoğlu added: “We have completed all our preparations in order to offer our guests a safe and comfortable experience, in line with the Hilton CleanStay Programme which provides travellers with enhanced standards of cleanliness during all aspects of their stay”

Hilton CleanStay was introduced near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme has overhauled hygiene operations across the Hilton portfolio, mandating rigorous cleaning, social distancing and contactless transactions.

The property is owned by Torunlar REIC and operated by its 100 percent subsidiary TRN Hotel Management. Chairman Aziz Torun explained: “During the pandemic that has affected the whole world, we, as Torunlar REIC, completed our hotel investment and started to host guests at Hilton Mall of Istanbul with the belief that we will soon overcome these difficult days. Our hotel, which offers both Mall of Istanbul's international appeal, as well as Hilton’s upper upscale service standards, will be a world class project with outstanding performance”.

Torun also said, "Our aim is that Hilton Mall of Istanbul will significantly contribute to Istanbul’s flourishing business, culture, health, education sectors and accelerate shopping tourism due to its proximity to Istanbul Airport, easy access from all around the city and extensive conference facilities.”

Hilton Mall of Istanbul will be one of the closest five-star hotels to the new Istanbul Airport, said Hilton.