Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Abu Dhabi appoints director of sales

Hospitality
News
Published: 26 October 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Coralie Morales has been made director of sales at Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana in Abu Dhabi.

In her new position, Morales will lead the sales team towards achieving sales and revenue targets, while also being a crucial voice in the hotel’s commercial strategy committee.

Morales entered hospitality fresh out of university as a guest service agent for Starwood. In 2012 she moved to Accor as a sales executive before moving to Cristal Hotels a year later. By 2015 she became a sales manager for Hilton in Abu Dhabi and in 2017 she joined Rotana.

She started at Rotana as a cluster sales manager, eventually moving up to key account manager, assistant director of sales and now her most recent post as director of sales. Altogether she brings almost a decade of experience to the job.

Al Maha Arjaan general manager, Nadim El Zyr commented on the appointment, “The hotel has celebrated much success of the years, and Coralie will assist in building on this. Given Coralie’s impressive track record, I have full confidence in her ability to launch sales initiatives, to create lasting client relationships, and to motivate our sales team.”

“Despite the current global situation, I remain optimistic that with the support of my team, we will be able to successfully implement recovery plans and continuously drive business to the hotel. I am excited with this new role handling Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, known as one of the most prominent hotel accommodation in Abu Dhabi” said Morales.

