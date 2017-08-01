Dubai F&B companies raise more than AED1 million for Beirut

Published: 26 October 2020 - 4:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Dubai's Save Beirut initiative which saw 84 F&B companies donate profits to those affected by the August explosion has raised a total of AED1,171,686.

Restaurants, fast food outlets, cafes, and delivery platforms came together to donate a percentage of their income on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in one of the biggest charitable campaigns the region has seen, and co-ordinated by 7 Management.

Huge industry names including Gaia, Zuma, LPM, The Maine, and many more helped raise the profile of the initiative, while other affordable outlets ensured that everyone could play a part in the campaign regardless of budget.

The team behind the campaign expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude for the overwhelming response. The impressive amount of participating venues, partners that invested their time, products and expertise, incredible exposure across the mass media, outdoor advertising and across all digital platforms; as well as every donation, booking, and order.

The board was made up of well-respected regional organisations, including Al Tamimi & Company as legal partners, Garage 366 as the marketing and communications partner and Reserve Out for brand onboarding.

Save Beirut is licensed under the Emirates Red Crescent, the UAE affiliate of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The organisation oversees all charitable donations to ensure they are transparent and sent directly to the people that need it most.


