Dubai set for dry night on October 28

Following on from last week’s announcement that no entertainment activities or parties could be held in Dubai on the evening of October 28 into the following day, the Dubai government has confirmed that no alcohol can be sold either.

As it is the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammed, Dubai will be dry from 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 28, until 6.30pm on Thursday, October 29, according to a circular.

This means there will be no live music or entertainment, as well as no alcohol, for this 25-hour spell, which leads into long weekend, with a public and private sector holiday in Dubai this Thursday. Work will resume on Sunday, November 1.

The original circular prohibiting entertainment was sent to all hotel establishments, resorts, leisure and sports clubs, restaurants, tourist companies, and tour boats who will be expected to abide by the ruling.

Bars and restaurants can still serve food and soft drinks to their guests, but the likes of DJs and bands are strictly prohibited.

The last such occasion was for Hijri New Year in August.