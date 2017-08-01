NEW VIDEO: How Did Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Manage To Thrive in a 2020?

Published: 26 October 2020 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

During our GM Debate this year, day two kicked off with a keynote speech from Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority's (RAKTDA) CEO Raki Phillips. In his speech, the tourism head spoke about the northern emirate has managed to post some of the best results in the region for tourism.

Ras Al Khaimah enjoyed a spike in hotel bookings during its Shortcation campaign. Running from June 7 to August 31, the Shortcation campaign provided packages to UAE residents looking to experience the emirate’s range of hotels and experiences. Those staying for three nights or more in the emirate were given add-ons to their bookings such as Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour ziplines, Jais Sky Maze and Suwaidi Pearl farm.

During the first 12 weeks of the campaign, RAK racked up 15,000 hotel room nights, generating the highest RevPAR levels in the UAE and second highest in the GCC, after Riyadh.

Watch the below video to hear about how Phillips managed to create one of the few success stories during the pandemic.


