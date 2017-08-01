Reminder: The public holiday on Thursday means its a three-day weekend in the UAE

A public holiday is coming this week for UAE residents.

All the public holidays for this year were announced earlier but the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has reconfirmed that Thursday October 29 will be a holiday.

October 29 is Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday so workers in the public and private sectors will get the day off, giving many workers a three-day weekend.

Commemoration Day will once again be celebrated on December 1, which falls on a Tuesday.

Finally, the UAE’s 49th National Day will then be recognised on December 2 and 3, so with the Commemoration Day holiday, those who work will enjoy three days of holidays and some will enjoy a five-day weekend.

Here are the dates for your diary for 2020:

• Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday – Thursday October 29

• Commemoration Day – Tuesday December 1

• UAE National Day – Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3