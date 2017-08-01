All Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 shortlists revealed

Published: 27 October 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

The annual Hotelier Awards are just around the corner, taking place in November. We have now unveiled all this year's nominees shortlisted for the industry's most prestigious accolades.

From GM leaders, to executive chefs, housekeeping champions, up-and-comers and even the unsung heroes of our industry, all will be celebrated within the glamourous banquet hall of JW Marriott Marquis on November 24.

Winners and highly commended in each category are being decided by our panel of judges.

Click below on the categories set to be awarded on the night to view the full shortlist for each.

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Young Hotelier of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Unsung Hero of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Sales Person of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Safety & Security Person of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Marketing & PR Person of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: IT Person of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: HR & Training Person of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Housekeeper of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Hotel Engineer of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: General Manager of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Fitness/Spa Person of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Procurement Person of the Year and Finance Person of the Year (Two separate categories)

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: F&B Manager of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Executive Chef of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Concierge/Guest Services Person of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Mid-Market Hotel Team of the Year

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Hotel Team of the Year

If you don’t have your tickets yet, there’s still time – just email anthony.chandran@itp.com for more details on table and seat bookings.

