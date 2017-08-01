IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City brings in new area GM

IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City has named Thomas Schmelter as its new area general manager.

A hospitality veteran, Schmelter will look after four IHG properties as well as the Dubai Festival Arena event space. These properties include InterContinental, InterContinental Residences Suites, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Dubai Festival Arena by InterContinental at Dubai Festival City, together spanning 1,600 keys and 10,000 sqm of event space.

The German national has 30 years of experience, having worked in 10 different countries in a range of senior management roles. Schmelter has been with IHG for just over 12 years, starting with various GM roles in Asia before moving around Dubai, Thailand and Singapore as a director of operations.

Commenting on his appointment, David Todd, head of operations MEA said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr Thomas Schmelter back to the region. His pursuit of excellence and true hospitality in all facets of hotel operations is key as we focus on recovery and strong performance working with all our strategic partners and government entities to re-accelerate the return of MICE business in our hotels at Dubai Festival City.”

Schmelter added: “I’m delighted to be joining the vibrant team at the IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. The hotels have a long-standing reputation for excellence in service, and I look forward to working with the team to bring new dimensions of personalized recognition to all our guests and visitors.”