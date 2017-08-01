IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City brings in new area GM

Hospitality
News
Published: 28 October 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City has named Thomas Schmelter as its new area general manager.

A hospitality veteran, Schmelter will look after four IHG properties as well as the Dubai Festival Arena event space. These properties include InterContinental, InterContinental Residences Suites, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Dubai Festival Arena by InterContinental at Dubai Festival City, together spanning 1,600 keys and 10,000 sqm of event space.

The German national has 30 years of experience, having worked in 10 different countries in a range of senior management roles. Schmelter has been with IHG for just over 12 years, starting with various GM roles in Asia before moving around Dubai, Thailand and Singapore as a director of operations.

Commenting on his appointment, David Todd, head of operations MEA said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr Thomas Schmelter back to the region. His pursuit of excellence and true hospitality in all facets of hotel operations is key as we focus on recovery and strong performance working with all our strategic partners and government entities to re-accelerate the return of MICE business in our hotels at Dubai Festival City.”

Schmelter added: “I’m delighted to be joining the vibrant team at the IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. The hotels have a long-standing reputation for excellence in service, and I look forward to working with the team to bring new dimensions of personalized recognition to all our guests and visitors.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Global solar PV installations predicted to rise by 5%, desiped Covid-19 effects
    Bee’ah Confirms Landmark Waste Management Contract at Egypt’s new Administrative Capital
      Digital Nirvana rolls out advanced features for trance closed-captioning
        FUTURE FOCUS: The dawn of autonomous vehicles in the Middle East
          ADNOC CEO seeks opportunities to strengthen UAE-India energy relationship during virtual dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects