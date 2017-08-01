Kempinski Hotels joins forces with Swiss Education Group to offer internships

Published: 28 October 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Luxury hotel group Kempinski Hotels has partnered with the Swiss Education Group (SEG) to improve the talent pool available to Kempinski.

Through the collaboration, a new Talent Development Programme will provide SEG students opportunities for internships and job placements with Kempinski in more than 34 countries. Kempinski will also offer its industry expertise when developing course components for SEG.

Successful SEG students will be able to provide Kempinski with new ideas to improve operations at select hotels.

“We are very much looking forward to working closely with the Swiss Education Group”, said Martin R.Smura, CEO and chairman of the board at Kempinski Hotels. “For more than 120 years, we have been setting the standard for European luxury in hospitality and offering outstanding careers to young and ambitious talents is certainly key to our success. Today, new generations of employees continue to evolve our traditions and enrich our entrepreneurial heritage.”

“Our global Talent Development Programme with Kempinski Hotels provides our students highly-coveted internship opportunities with one of the world’s top hospitality business groups”, added Yong Shen, CEO of Swiss Education group. “It is a great testimony of the value that leading global employers place on the educational experiences SEG schools offer.”

Kempinski will also work closely with Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland (CAAS) one of SEG’s four schools, through various initiatives.

“This partnership will allow our students to showcase their creativity and innovation skills, while at the same time, benefit from learning from a prestigious group such as Kempinski Hotels,” concluded Tanja Florenthal, dean of CAAS.
Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

