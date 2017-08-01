Rove Expo 2020 to open within Expo 2020 Dubai site

Home-grown brand Rove Hotels has announced it will be the first company to open a hotel within the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Slated for an October 1, 2021 opening, Rove Expo 2020 will sit in the central Al Wasl Plaza, right in the heart of next year’s World Expo spectacle. Though many hotels are located in close proximity to the Expo site, this new Rove property will be the only hotel within Expo 2020 itself.

It will feature 312 rooms, as well as 19 Rover suites as well as several F&B outlets, including The Daily, a grab & go Rove Café and The Bar, along with a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck overlooking the Al Wasl Plaza, 100 percent sustainable in-room amenities, a 24-hour gym and prayer rooms.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief pavilions and exhibitions officer at Expo2020 Dubai, said, “This is a significant step forward in the development of the Expo2020 site. An on-site hotel is a great addition to the world-class facilities we are creating to welcome people from all around the world to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

“Rove Expo 2020 will remain as a permanent modern hospitality offering at District 2020, which will evolve into a smart human-centric community as the future of Expo 2020 Dubai. It will support District 2020’s aim to create a mixed-use development and an innovation-driven urban destination that caters to the needs of its future workers, residents and visitors through its diverse offering,“ she added.

“As the only on-site hotel at Expo2020 Dubai, Rove Expo 2020 will immerse Rovers (guests) in the heart of the event. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore without borders, safe in the knowledge that their health and wellbeing are being looked after, while they enjoy Rove’s funky interiors and fuss-free experience, designed with world travellers in mind,” added AhmadThani Rashed Al Matrooshi, board director of Rove Hotels LLC.

Expo 2020 Dubai will now take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Pre-pandemic it was estimated the international event could bring in 25 million visitors and provide a massive boost to the emirate’s hospitality sector.

Additionally, for the emirate's evolving design sector, Expo 2020 Dubai has allowed firms to push themselves through the ambitious pavillions set to open next year.