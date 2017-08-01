Saudia airline to fly to 33 destinations from November

Hospitality
News
Published: 28 October 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will resume flying to 33 international destinations from next month. The increase in operations comes after Saudi Arabia partially lifted travel restrictions on September 15.

Saudia, one of the Kingdom’s national carriers, made the announcement via Twitter. It will carry out flights to seven destinations in the West — Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Paris and Istanbul, and the US capital Washington. It will flying to and from six destinations in Africa — Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Cairo, Khartoum, Nairobi and Tunisia and thirteen in Asia — Delhi, Dhaka, Guangzhou, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kuala Lumpur Lahore, Manila, Multan, Mumbai and Peshawar and six destinations in the Middle East — Amman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait and Dubai.

The Gulf state will fully resume air services from January 2021. "Completely lifting the restrictions on citizens leaving and returning to the Kingdom, and allowing the opening of ports for the crossing of all means of transport through land, sea and air ports, after January 1, 2021, while adhering to the current coronavirus precautionary procedures," SPA reported.

"The specific date and time for lifting the suspension will be announced 30 days prior to January 1, 2021. The Ministry of Health may, should it be required, request to put in place certain preventative health requirements for travellers and carriers during travel, and in the halls of airports, ports, and stations," SPA added.
