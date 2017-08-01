Emirates Salon Culinaire to run across UAE cities in 2021

Having been held in Sharjah in 2019, next year’s Emirates Salon Culinaire will be held in cities throughout the UAE as well as live-streamed, and will be held alongside virtual exhibition Expo Culinaire 2021.

To be held from March 14 until March 18, 2021, Salon Culinaire will welcome chefs from the UAE and further afield to showcase their skills in a range of Worldchefs endorsed cooking competitions.

Competing in 20 classes from across all disciplines of the culinary arts and overseen by the Emirates Culinary Guild president Uwe Micheel, who is also the director of kitchens at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, as well a team of international judges, the chefs will have to adapt to the new challenges facing them in this year’s competition.

Emirates Culinary Guild chairman Andy Cuthbert, general manager of Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, and Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Incentives and Jumeirah Hospitality, said: “This year’s competition will challenge us as organisers but we must, as cooks, be ready to be agile and adapt to every change that is thrown at us.”

Joanne Cook owner and managing director of Purple Kitchen Events, the organizer of Expo Culinaire, stated: “Purple Kitchen Events shall continue to support the Emirates Culinary Guild and look forward to hosting a full event in 2022”.