Michelin favourite Daniel Boulud open first Dubai restaurant

Hospitality
News
Published: 29 October 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Celebrity chef Daniel Boulud’s latest restaurant has opened for business in Dubai. The eponymous Brasserie Boulud is located within the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

It is the French national’s first venue in the Middle East, following on from his immensely successful culinary career in Manhattan. During the opening weekend, the chef himself will take centre stage in the open kitchen, upholding the standards seen in his two-starred Daniel restaurant in NYC.

After the opening weekend, French chef de cuisine Nicolas Lemoyne will step into the Dubai kitchen, bringing with him 15 years of experience including a spell in Daniel.

Diners can expect a French menu rooted in tradition, offering foie gras with orange, dry apricot and fig brioche, sole “grenobloise” with parsley, capers, cauliflower and broccoli, truffled duck leg confit with green lentils and root vegetables as well as dessert specialities such as Vacherin, French meringue with vanilla ice-cream from Tahiti and red fruits compote, saffron pear and pistachio tart and a selection of French cheeses.

Diners can expect an art deco design them throughout the venue, with an eye-catching mirrored ceiling set to be one of the aesthetic highlights.

Other F&B venues set to open in the hotel include Taiko Dubai from award-winning chef Schilo van Coevorden, The Nine Gastropub, Bijou Patisserie and Soleil Pool & Lounge.

Keep an eye on the Caterer Middle East website for more on the opening.
