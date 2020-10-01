COVID-19 an “opportunity to fine-tune” the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, says GM

Having been set to open in the middle of April this year, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk’s launch was pushed back due to coronavirus and will now open in October, but general manager Omar Souab believes the company has made the most of the delay.

“If you rush and open just for the sake of opening it can definitely have an impact on the hotel’s positioning,” said Souab at The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East. “It’s unfortunate what happened in the world but it gave us more time to come up with a winning strategy.”

Souab said it started being clear that the flagship Sofitel hotel would not be ready on time once the team started seeing an impact on the fit-out work and facing delays importing furniture from other areas of the world.

He said: “We regrouped and looked at how to turn this into an opportunity. If you gain time in opening a hotel it gives you more time to prepare and put in place the right product, the right services.

"Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is going to be the biggest Sofitel in the Middle East and Africa and I saw this as an opportunity to fine-tune the methods.”

The hotel was also renamed during lockdown, having previously been known as Sofitel Dubai Wafi, after the area it is located.