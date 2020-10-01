Hilton's Kamel Ajami confident in Saudi Vision 2030 deadline

Hospitality leaders at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s hotel market remain confident that the Saudi Vision 2030 will go ahead as planned.

Speaking at The GM Debate 2020 powered by Hotelier Middle East, Kamel Ajami, Hilton’s VP Operations, KSA, Levant, Egypt and North Africa, said that while the industry as a whole has been battered by the pandemic, the Vision remains on track.

He said: “The pandemic has hit all industries and the hospitality industry whether globally or in Saudi Arabia is no different. However, if you’re talking about the effect of COVID-19 to the Vision 2030, we remain committed.”

“The government kept on working on the developments and the programme has stayed on. The Saudi government was one of the first to start introducing recovery plans for its projects amid the pandemic, so the plan is still going on. 2030 is getting ready.”

The Kingdom’s portfolio of ‘gigaprojects’ have garnered a lot of attention since they were first announced. According to the Middle East and North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council (MENALAC), the tourism projects all together account for US$810 billion worth of investment in Saudi.

Christopher Lund, head of hotels at Colliers International, shared the Hilton head’s optimism.

Lund said: “While hotels in Saudi Arabia have not been immune to the pandemic, the Vision 2030 hasn’t been directly impacted by the crisis. It’s important to remember that it is a vision, it’s a big picture plan. The set of specific targets can adapt and change throughout the years leading up to 2030.”

“We can see that across Saudi Arabia, they are continuously adapting their Vision with the current climate, such as their $4 billion tourism development fund to help investors in the country.”

Laurent A. Voivenel, SVP operations and development, Europe Middle East, Africa and India and SVP group human resources and talent development, Swiss-Belhotel International, was unabashed in his response to the same question.

Despite Voivenel acknowledging some delays for Saudi’s hospitality projects, he was adamant that the Vision 2030 will still happen, hoteliers just need to dig deep.

He explained: Will KSA be able to meet all the demands of 2030? Yes. However, we have seen some slowdowns in a handful of the rooms being developed, which is expected due to the pandemic. Despite this, the Vision 2030 will clearly go ahead and definitely remains.”

Amir Golbarg, Minor Hotels’ VP of operations disagreed with any notion of slowdown, calling the pandemic a “catapult for Vision 2030.”

Golbarg continued: “The pandemic has given assurance that Saudi Arabia does need to build local destinations for both its international and domestic markets. The lack of being able to travel has meant that more locals have been exploring KSA’s offerings.

“This means that more people than ever before have been exploring Saudi’s diverse landscapes this year. From our [Minor Hotels'] perspective, Saudi Vision 2030 has been sped up by the influx of domestic tourism in the Kingdom. Suddenly local tourists have been talking about all the places they’ve visited in their own country this year.”

Bastian Blanc, IHG's managing director in KSA added to Golbarg’s belief that domestic tourism this year has strengthened the Vision 2030 moving forward.

He said: “One of the strengths of the Kingdom has been the domestic market. We have seen strong growth across the Kingdom, including its lesser-known locations. Saudi’s summer campaign has generated a huge amount of money for the country.”

“Going back to Vision 2030, a big part of the project is domestic tourism. What we have seen over the past few months is that there is a keen interest to experience Saudi’s locations in a traditional way.”