Ajman Tourism launches emirate-wide charity campaign

Hospitality
News
Published: 30 October 2020 - 4:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has launched “Show Your Support”, a campaign designed to raise awareness around breast cancer and bring the emirate’s tourism establishments together.

On the hotel side of things, Ajman Hotel, Radisson Blue and Caravana Resort have introduced room rate campaigns which highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness. , Ajman Saray Hotel and Bahi Ajman Palace conducted a series of awareness activities and events for their employees that included awareness workshops on breast cancer and prevention measures along with free breast cancer screening for female employees.

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, ATDD director general, said: “We at Ajman Tourism Development Department are keen to support the community and this campaign comes as part of our efforts to raise awareness about the importance of early screening and spread messages of hope and optimism. Through this campaign, we aim to increase public awareness of breast cancer to limit the spread of the disease wishing health and safety to all.”

“Show Your Support” comprised an educational seminar held at City Center Ajman in collaboration with Ajman Speciality General Hospital, Al Ihsan Charity Association and Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation on Thursday, October 22, in addition to a donation campaign for cancer patients in partnership with Al Ihsan Charity Association launched on the same day.

Over in the capital, W Abu Dhabi did its bit for breast cancer awareness through a charity run. W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island general manager Faiek El Saadani has pledged to run or cycle 42km each day throughout the month of October.

The GM will fulfil his commitment by using the five-star hotel’s own facilities. By hitting his target each day, he will have travelled the equivalent of a marathon.

