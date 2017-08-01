Tom Kooij steps into F&B director role at Emirates Palace

Published: 30 October 2020 - 4:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Five-star hotel Emirates Palace has named its new director of food & beverage.

Tom Kooij will take up the role, using his 12 years of experience to elevate the culinary experiences available at the iconic capital city hotel.

Prior to joining Emirates Palace, he was the food and beverage manager at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

In 2016, he was first appointed as assistant food & beverage manager – Projects the same year, which further drove his passion for food & beverage concepts and projects. He was also part of Mandarin Oriental’s POPCO (Parallel Operating Committee) from 2017 to 2019.

Before that in 2014, he was at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London as an F&B management trainee and has led the pre-opening of The Rosebery Afternoon Tea Lounge & Champagne Bar.

Restaurants at the opulent property include Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, BBQ Al Qasr, Las Brisas, Le Vendôme, Mawal, Mezzaluna, Le Café and Breeze Lounge. Hakkasan is also housed in the hotel but operated externally.

In his new job, he will be entrusted with upholding the hotel’s F&B standards while also driving guest satisfaction and looking after the department as a whole.
