A 15th century Egyptian heritage site to be turned into hotel

The historic Wakala Al-Sultan Qaytbay in Cairo, Egypt is being turned into a private boutique hotel, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, who will spend EGP100 million (US$6.3 million) rejuvenating the Islamic archaeological site.

Built by the eighteenth Burji Mamluk Sultan of Egypt, Sultan al-Ashraf Abu al-Nasr Qaitbay in 1481, the complex is hailed as one of the finest examples of medieval Islamic architecture that still remains. Created during a period of fleeting economic prosperity, the site was used as a roadside inn for travelling traders and as an apartment complex.

It consists of three floors and overlooks an inner courtyard. The ground floor was used for trade, with the two upper floors for housing.

Archaeologist Mahmoud Abdel-Baset, director-general of the Historic Cairo Development Project said the hotel will be completed by next year preserving much of the site’s archaeological heritage.

The hotel will be furnished keeping in mind the history and location of the building and the complex’s front will be kept the same, while the area’s shops and vendors will stay to serve a new set of tourists and visitors.

The Historic Cairo Development Project said the economic return from the hotel will contribute to the continuity of maintenance work, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between the complex and the surrounding community.

The project is being headed by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities with funding from the Ministry of Housing, Fatimid Cairo Authority.

Despite its historical significance, Wakala Al-Sultan Qaytbay has been victim to the sands of time, with little investment put into its maintenance and cleaning for a long time now. Hajj Samir, a shop owner in the area, told Arab News he is excited to see the complex being developed.

“In the past, the cleaners did not work... Now things are completely different, and the region will become global in the full sense of the word,” he added.