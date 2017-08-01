Emirates Airline introduces biometric check-in

Emirates has launched a contactless biometric experience for passengers at Dubai International Airport.

Using a combination of facial and iris recognition, passengers can now check-in for their flight, clear immigration and board flights without having to queue and show documentation at every stage. The process is designed to be more hygienic as it minimises human interaction.

“It is more vital than before to make use of technology and implement products, and introduce processes that focuses not only on fast-tracking customers but more importantly on health and safety during their travel journey,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ COO.

The biometric touchpoints are currently installed at select First, Business and Economy Class check-in desks in Terminal 3 at DXB; immigration gates including a ‘smart tunnel’; Emirates’ premium lounge entrance at concourse B as well select boarding gates. Additional units will be installed at each touchpoint in the future.

The smart tunnel allows passengers to walk through a tunnel and are cleared by immigration authorities without human intervention or the need for a physical passport stamp.

“Dubai is well positioned to serve as a gateway and distribution hub for Covid-19 vaccines to the rest of the world,” said H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO and Founder of the Emirates Group.

“We have the infrastructure and logistics connections and a geographic location that puts markets representing more than two-thirds of the world’s population within an 8-hour flying radius. Setting up a dedicated airside hub for Covid-19 vaccines is a keystone project harnessing our network, reach and competencies to positively impact the lives of people around the world.”