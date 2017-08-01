Fairmont The Palm opens new restaurant

Five-star beachfront hotel Fairmont The Palm has opened a new restaurant.

Al Magheeb specialises in Arabic cuisine. The restaurant has two set menus, starting from AED195 where guests can choose from tabbouleh, fattoush and kibbeh to shish taouk and lamb ouzi.



[[{"fid":"81788","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Keeping with the Arabic theme, Al Magheeb (meaning sunset in Arabic), will have belly dancers and oud players for entertainment.

Chef Yahya Bazo states, “I am delighted to welcome you all to Al Magheeb, where we are blending traditional cooking techniques with a modern twist. The plates are meant for sharing and the location of the restaurant is ideal, next to the sea, where you can enjoy the sunset and our live entertainment. I am proud to showcase to you my Arabic heritage through my dishes.”

Elsewhere in the hotel, there's a new wood burning barbeque pit to enhance grilled dishes.[[{"fid":"81790","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Seagrill Bistro provides a wide selection of Mediterranean dishes, as well as its new authentic wood-burning barbeque pit. Located by the private beach, the venue will offer both indoor and al fresco seating, with the interior having floor to ceiling windows.Described by Fairmont as having an ‘Ibiza-vibe atmosphere’, the bistro serves a range of signature dishes and beverages alongside its weekly DJ.

Al Magheeb and Seagrill Bistro Barbeque will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 11pm. Al Magheeb Shisha Lounge is open Thursday to Saturday from 6pm to 2am.