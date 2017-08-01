Forum says aviation leaders should continue to focus on sustainable

Hospitality
News
Published: 4 October 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
The aviation industry must not lose sight of its goals towards environmentalism and sustainability, according to industry leaders at the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum.

They urged the industry to channel resources into both environmentalism and economic recovery.

Executive director of the cross-industry Air Transport Action Group, Michael Gill said: “Air transport is in the midst of the deepest shock in its history.

“We expect a reduction of up to 4.8 million jobs in the sector by the end of the year and a massive hit to our ability to connect the world. However, as we plan for the recovery of air connectivity, we also must prioritise our environmental progress.

“Our sector has a long-term climate change goal to cut CO2 emissions in half by 2050. With the right help from governments, the energy sector and technologists, we expect that global aviation will be able to hit net zero emissions a decade or so later.

"Some parts of the world will be able to meet this point earlier and a number of individual companies have already set goals along these lines.

“To achieve this will require a transition in our energy source from fossil fuel to sustainable aviation fuel, the acceleration of research and development of electric, hybrid and potentially hydrogen aircraft.

"It will also require a commitment to collaboration going even beyond our current levels. We have the next decade to set the scene for sustainable global connectivity for the next 30 to 40 years.”

Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation director general Simon Hocquard said: “Meeting our ambitious sustainability goals continues to be of paramount importance and will only happen if everyone in the aviation system plays their part. From implementing new operational procedures to adopting the latest technologies, the ATM industry has an important role to play in improving the efficiency of aviation in the near term, before new electric aircraft technologies or zero carbon fuels come on stream.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Volga-Dnepr delivers fire trucks in battle against Californian wildfires
    Huawei’s MateBook X comes to UAE this month
      ADNOC, OMV and Eni joint venture establishes refined products trading unit
        Solar Is Biggest Job Creator In Global Renewable Energy, says IRENA
          Lenovo has launched its lightest ever ThinkPad

            More related galleries

            Look inside... Baby Q at Dubai's Media One Hotel
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Dubai interior designer Nikki Bisiker opens up on pieces that capture her personal tastes