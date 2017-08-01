Grand Mosque in Makkah welcomes Umrah performers

Hospitality
News
Published: 4 October 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The Grand Mosque of Makkah will today receive the first groups of Umrah performers, following the government’s approval to resume the pilgrimage.

Those wishing to perform Umrah must go through the new Eaatamarna application process launched by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah at the end of September. According to the Saudi Press Agency, a total of 108,041 Umrah permits were issued between September 27 and October 1, with 16,000 pilgrims registering in the first hour of the application’s launch.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, several sites were prepared, namely Ajyad, Al-Shisha, Al-Gaza, and Al-Zahir, to assemble the Umrah performers, then transport them to the Grand Mosque by buses, accompanied by health facilities.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque completed its preparations to receive the Umrah performers, sticking to stellar hygiene and safety precautions and deploying 1,000 employees to help ensure the rituals go along safely.

The presidency also cleaned the Grand Mosque 10 times a day before and after the Umrah groups, sanitising the toilets six times a day, sterilising the carpets of the Grand Mosque, basins of the Zamzam water fountains, and all vehicles.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

SPARK receives Silver Level LEED certification
    ProSep secures multi-million-dollar contract to deploy environmentally friendly mixers in the Middle East
      Haldor Topsoe changes its organisation to support new vision
        GlobalData report: Aramco delays major investment as Covid-19 has longer term impacts
          BASF announces series of new product innovations in its selective hydrogenation catalysts portfolio

            More related galleries

            First looki inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
              Look inside... Baby Q at Dubai's Media One Hotel
                Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week