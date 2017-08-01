Grand Mosque in Makkah welcomes Umrah performers

The Grand Mosque of Makkah will today receive the first groups of Umrah performers, following the government’s approval to resume the pilgrimage.

Those wishing to perform Umrah must go through the new Eaatamarna application process launched by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah at the end of September. According to the Saudi Press Agency, a total of 108,041 Umrah permits were issued between September 27 and October 1, with 16,000 pilgrims registering in the first hour of the application’s launch.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, several sites were prepared, namely Ajyad, Al-Shisha, Al-Gaza, and Al-Zahir, to assemble the Umrah performers, then transport them to the Grand Mosque by buses, accompanied by health facilities.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque completed its preparations to receive the Umrah performers, sticking to stellar hygiene and safety precautions and deploying 1,000 employees to help ensure the rituals go along safely.

The presidency also cleaned the Grand Mosque 10 times a day before and after the Umrah groups, sanitising the toilets six times a day, sterilising the carpets of the Grand Mosque, basins of the Zamzam water fountains, and all vehicles.