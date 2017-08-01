Hotels across Ajman set to receive Bureau Veritas certification

Published: 4 October 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Hotels across the emirate of Ajman are set to receive Bureau Veritas certification in recognition of the industry’s adoption of stellar health and safety practices.

Following in the footsteps of its neighbouring emirates, Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has recently completed coronavirus checks for all hotel employees in Ajman, working with the Ajman Medical District and Ajman Crisis Management Team.

Bureau Veritas certification demands establishments to meet guidelines on hygiene, social distancing and other recommendations as laid out by the UAE government. It includes field audits to check that the preventative measures have been upheld and maintained.

Sultan AlNuaimi, director of licensing & tourism standards department at Ajman Tourism, said: The certification comes in line with Ajman Tourism Development Department efforts to ensure that all tourist establishments are following the best preventive measures as the emirate continues to consolidate its position as a favourable destination for the UAE residents and visitors”.

