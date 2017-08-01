Hotels in the UAE need to look at local talent says Naim Maadad

Hotels in Dubai and the UAE should turn to some of the city’s talented local chefs to run their restaurants, rather than relying on celebrity imports, according to Gates Hospitality founder and chief executive Naim Maadad.

Speaking at The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East, Maadad namechecked a number of chefs local to the city that he believed could go on to bigger and better things. He said: “Nick & Scott, Colin [Clague], Reif [Othman], Luigi [Vespero], these have amazing talent and they need to be given opportunities.”

Maadad highlighted Nick & Scott, with whom he operates venues including Folly at Madinat Jumeirah, as an example of why local talent is better than an imported celebrity, saying: “They run the business, they cook in the business, they are in the business every day, and if they’re not there then their number twos are. It’s not a celebrity chef gig, it’s a business they have developed and nurtured daily and that’s the success story behind Folly.”

While acknowledging that Hilton works with a number of top celebrity chefs, Emma Banks, VP of F&B strategy and development EMEA, said that the group always tries and elevates local chefs.

She said: “I truly believe in cultivating talent from within. Look at some of the talent from Hilton in this region: you’ve got chef Yannis [Manikis] in the Conrad, chef John [Buenaventura] who’s gone to Abu Dhabi [as executive chef at the new Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island]. We brought John to Hilton to bring that spirit and that F&B know-how and that talent and give him a stage, give him a big property with a lot of F&B to really get stuck into. Also, chef Luigi [Vespero] at Waldorf Astoria DIFC. He’s ex-Galvin, he will thrive and he’s got a real platform in that beautiful property.”

She added: “I personally believe that in hotels we have a seat at the table for all sorts of operators, brands, talent, local chefs, and I would welcome any local chef in any of the regions that I operate in. I’m always open to a conversation if they spot an opportunity.”