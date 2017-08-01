Park Hyatt Dubai appoints new executive chef

Published: 4 October 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The five star Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club has appointed Swedish national Kjell Kollin as its new executive chef.

In his new role, Kollin will be responsible for looking after the culinary operations of the resort’s 14 F&B venues including Noepe, Brasserie Du Park, Casa de Tapas, and Thai Kitchen, and will command a brigade of more than 100.

The Swede has a wealth of high end restaurant experience, having previously been executive chef of Beijing’s Azur Restaurant by Mauro Colagreco and worked at hotels including Four Seasons Resort, Maldives, The Domain, Manama, and The Grill Restaurant, Stockholm. He has also worked in Japan, South Korea, Azerbaijan, and opened Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah in a previous stay in the UAE.

Speaking Japanese, German, and English as well as his native Swedish, the well-travelled Kollin has now returned to the UAE and is bringing his 33 years of industry experience to Park Hyatt Dubai and the likes of the Traiteur brunch.

