Food People and DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach to host Lebanon charity evening

F&B recruitment specialists Food People and DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach are partnering to host a charity evening supporting those affected by the recent Beirut port explosion.

Event to be held at the hotel’s Al Maeda Lebanese restaurant on Tuesday, October 6, the event will raise money for Penny Appeal Middle East through the charity fundraising platform Yallagive.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach general manager Elif Yazoglu said: “It was a devastating incident in Beirut. Together we can do more, hence organising the event in conjunction with Food People at our Lebanese restaurant, Al Maeda, is our way to provide support to Lebanon at this difficult time”

All proceeds from the event will be donated to those in need in Beirut, with the aim of providing support through the distribution of food, clean water, blankets, and medical supplies.

Food People managing partner Greg Wright said: “We believe it is of utmost importance to help uplift communities in need. What happened in Lebanon was a tragedy and we think it is vital to give back in some way.”

With tickets limited due to the need for social distancing, tickets are priced at AED500 and are already sold out.