Food People and DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach to host Lebanon charity evening

Hospitality
News
Published: 5 October 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
F&B recruitment specialists Food People and DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach are partnering to host a charity evening supporting those affected by the recent Beirut port explosion.

Event to be held at the hotel’s Al Maeda Lebanese restaurant on Tuesday, October 6, the event will raise money for Penny Appeal Middle East through the charity fundraising platform Yallagive.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach general manager Elif Yazoglu said: “It was a devastating incident in Beirut. Together we can do more, hence organising the event in conjunction with Food People at our Lebanese restaurant, Al Maeda, is our way to provide support to Lebanon at this difficult time”

All proceeds from the event will be donated to those in need in Beirut, with the aim of providing support through the distribution of food, clean water, blankets, and medical supplies.

Food People managing partner Greg Wright said: “We believe it is of utmost importance to help uplift communities in need. What happened in Lebanon was a tragedy and we think it is vital to give back in some way.”

With tickets limited due to the need for social distancing, tickets are priced at AED500 and are already sold out.

Those who missed out on tickets, but still wish to donate, can do so through this link.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

New ADNOC unit starts derivatives trading
    Teknion launches Essa chair for home offices designed by PearsonLloyd
      Ajman Free Zone and Ajman Transport Authority enhance service integration
        Etihad Airways includes PCR test on all tickets from Abu Dhabi
          Orange Business Services revitalises its e-health divisions to fast track digital transformation

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Young Interior Designer of the Year
              First looki inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
                Look inside... Baby Q at Dubai's Media One Hotel
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform