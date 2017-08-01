Read the October 2020 issue of Hotelier Middle East online now

The October 2020 issue of Hotelier Middle East is out now, and you can read it online completely free of charge.

One of Hotelier's most impactful issues, this month we reveal our Power 50 list.

This year we rounded up 50 of the Middle East's most powerful hoteliers, looking at their past 12 months, response to COVID-19, impact on the company and industry they work in and many more factors.

You can also find our Power 50 list on our website in lists of 10 here.

Also in the October issue, we announce our judges panel for the upcoming Hotelier Awards 2020, talking about those who will cast an eye over some of the industry's most successful individuals this year.

If you're hungry for some news closer to home, we have an exclusive GM Interview with Hotel Indigo's Laura Eggleton, speaking to us about bringing the brand to the UAE.

All of that and much more can be found in this month's magazine.

Read it for free here.

Enjoy.