UAE nationals no longer need negative COVID-19 test to fly to Dubai

Published: 5 October 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Travel regulations for arriving in Dubai have been updated.

UAE nationals no longer have to get a negative PCR nasal swab test before flying to Dubai.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the updates for UAE citizens.

New measures have been introduced to ‘ease hassles for passengers and exempts citizens from additional procedures without compromising precautionary measures.

Upon arrival in Dubai, all passengers including UAE national are required to undergo a PCR nasal swab test.

All tourists and UAE residents are still required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result prior to departure for Dubai.

