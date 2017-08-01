Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah names chef de cuisine at UMI Restaurant

Published: 5 October 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah has named its new chef de cuisine at the Japanese signature venue UMI Restaurant.

Yosuke Matsuoka will be entrusted with menu development, food presentation and kitchen operations at the upmarket Asian eatery.

Commenting on his position, Matsuoka said, “It is a great pleasure to join the talented culinary team of UMI Restaurant at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. It is known as a trendy restaurant filled with delectable selections of Japanese cuisine.”

Bringing 24 years of gastronomic experience to the table, Matsuoka started out as a chef and banquet chef roll in 1996. Less than a decade later he was heading up Japanese and international restaurants across five-star hotels, culminating to an executive chef role at Italy’s Grand Hotel Cocumella.

For three years, he has set off as head sushi chef at The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai’s Wasabi by Morimoto restaurant, awarded as an Asia Top 50 Restaurant in 2017.

He added: “With my new role, I aim to contribute my knowledge and first-hand experiences of the authentic Japanese dishes originated from my homeland to continue delivering exemplary services and gastronomic experiences to all our valued guests.”

