Celebrating 20 years of Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Published: 6 October 2020
By: Josh Corder
First opened in October 2000, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is celebrating its 20th year of operation this month.

Starting out as a beachfront hotel, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah gradually diversified its offerings, eventually being the go-to F&B hub it’s known as today.


Speaking about the milestone, cluster general manager Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk and Hilton Dubai Creek, Andreas Searty told Hotelier Middle East: ‘’ Celebrating 20 years of Hilton Dubai Jumeirah marks a key milestone in the history of our splendid Dubai beachfront resort.

“The last two decades have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate. Hilton Dubai Jumeirah went through major upgrade of its food and beverage offerings in the last few years, with a renovation of Bice Ristorante and extension of Wavebreaker beach club. Hotel also introduced key franchises such as McGettigan’s in 2017 and Trader Vic’s in 2019. In addition, we also completed full upgrade of our guestrooms last year.”

“The success of this hotel is a testament to the people, some of the who have been here since the very beginning sharing light and warmth of Hilton hospitality and I am immensely proud to be leading such a dedicated, talented team as we celebrate this milestone together.’’
