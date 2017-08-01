Meet the judges for the Hotelier Awards 2020

After a year that can at best be described as eventful, were looking forward to celebrating the great and good of the region’s hotel industry at the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020.

The glittering awards ceremony (and party) will be held at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai in Business Bay on Tuesday, November 24, after being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will look and feel a little different as we adhere to all the social distancing and health and safety rules designed to keep us all safe, but one thing’s for sure, it will still be filled with talented individuals and teams who have worked harder than ever to create memorable experiences for their guests. And there’s a 1980s theme, so at least we can all let our poodle-permed hair down on the night to some cheesy sounds.

By the time you read this, the nominations have all been submitted and the shortlists drawn up, and these nine experts will be working their way through the lists to determine who should be winners on the night.

Until then, you can book tables by emailing hotelierawards@itp.com.

Meet the judges below.

[[{"fid":"81402","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

The founder of Evolvin’ Women, a social enterprise that helps organisations to achieve a greater level of diversity and inclusion through socially responsible initiatives. Assia Riccio is a hospitality professional who brings more than a decade of experience working within top hotel groups, developing talent, sourcing and management models. She has been recognised as one of the GCC’s Women Leaders of 2017 and received the Women in Leadership Award from CMO ASIA and the Women Super Achiever Awards at the World HRD Congress 2018.

Gerald Lawless

[[{"fid":"81403","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



Starting his career with Forte Hotels, which saw him setting up and growing Forte’s operations in the Middle East, after 23 years, Gerald Lawless joined Jumeirah in 1997. He helped establish it as one of the premier luxury hotel brands in the world, launching Burj Al Arab, the world’s most luxurious hotel and after the successful introduction of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, he went on to become president and group CEO of the Jumeirah Group.

At the beginning of 2016, having served for 18 years at the helm of the Jumeirah Group, Lawless took on a new position responsible for tourism and hospitality in Dubai Holding before retiring a year later.

Lawless has many accolades, including being a fellow member of the Institute of Hospitality and a member of the International Advisory Board of the Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne, he is also a non-executive director to boards including Dubai Expo2020 Advisory Board, Ras al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Advisory Board, Saudi Commission for Tourism, Culture and National Heritage Advisory Board, Advisory Board International Tourism Investment Conference and the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference Advisory Board.

Also as a past chairman of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) he serves as one of their International Ambassadors and is an honourary member of the organisation.

Hala Matar Choufany

[[{"fid":"81404","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



The president for HVS Middle East, Africa & South Asia and managing partner of HVS Dubai, Hala Choufany is an experienced managing partner and hospitality advisor. Skilled in contract negotiation, feasibility studies, development recommendation, valuation, asset management and strategic advisory she has advised on more than 2,500 hospitality and mixed-use projects in the last 15 years across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia.

Choufany has in-depth expertise in regional hotel markets and a broad exposure to international markets and maintains excellent contacts with developers, owners, operators, investment institutions and government entities.

Choufany is a board member of Harvard Business School Club of the GCC.

[[{"fid":"81405","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

The director of culinary arts at the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) in Dubai. He joined the school as executive chef in 2001 and is an ardent promoter of F&B training. Kitts began his career at Claridge’s Hotel and has worked in well-known UK establishments such as Les Ambassadeurs Club, The Swallow Royal Hotel Bristol, Hotel InterContinental London and The Ritz Casino. The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management enrols students from all over the globe each year with many of them going on to work in top restaurants.

Naim Maadad

[[{"fid":"81407","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



With almost four decades in the hospitality world across Australia, Asia and the Middle East in various senior management roles, Naim Maadad has launched and operated renowned hotels, resorts, spas and F&B concepts. In 2010, Maadad established Gates Hospitality, a hospitality company representing home-grown brands including Ultra Brasserie, Reform Social & Grill, Folly by Nick & Scott, Publique, Bistro Des Arts and Stoke House.

[[{"fid":"81406","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Founder of NANOU Destination & Hotel Marketing, a full destination and hotel representation company, Nadège Noblet a highly experienced hospitality, travel and tourism expert and industry insider.

Noblet has been working in senior management positions in the Middle East for more than two decades.

Her industry track record includes involvement in major organisations such as Le Méridien, IHG, Hyatt Regency, Emirates Hotels & Resorts, HMH and Reed Travel Exhibitions where she was exhibition manager for Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

She says: “I am delighted to be part of the judging panel of the 16th edition of the Hotelier Middle East Awards. I look forward to working closely with the other judges and the ITP team on this incredible event.”

[[{"fid":"81408","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

A senior consultant at TRI Consulting, one of the region’s leading management consultancy firms specialised in the field of hotels, leisure, and real estate.

In his professional capacity, Philippe advises clients on hotel developments, tourism destination development and master planning, hotel operator selections, management agreement negotiations and other bespoke assignments across the Middle East and North Africa.

Prior to joining TRI, Vercruysse held a number of operational roles at leading hotel properties in Europe and Asia. He is a graduate of Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, where he studied hospitality management, specialising in finance, real estate and revenue management.

Robert MacLean

[[{"fid":"81409","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



Robert MacLean found his enthusiasm for hospitality after working in the industry in Scotland and the English Lake District followed by a stint at his wife’s family restaurant in Wales.

MacLean then moved to Muscat to open a National Hospitality Institute (NHI) to equip the next generation (particularly young Omanis) with the skills needed to work in the tourism industry