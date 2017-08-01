Renan Astolpho takes up hotel manager role at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced the appointment of Renan Astolpho as hotel manager.

A graduate of International Hospitality and Tourism Management, Astolpho stepped into hospitality as a manager at The Hoxton Grill London in 2007. He quickly rose the ranks in the UK capital, progressing to wine steward and then head barman before moving to St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in 2011 as assistant F&B manager.

The Brazil national then moved to The St. Regis Hotel & Residences in Bangkok, Thailand before again moving to The Ritz-Carlton in Shanghai and being made director of outlets.

In 2015, Astolpho moved to Bvlgari Resort in Bali, Indonesia as director of food and beverage, and spent two years refining his passion, before relocating again in May 2017 to Japan, as director of food and beverage of Ritz Carlton in Osaka where he spent a year and a half leading the largest food and beverage operation in the Ritz Carlton portfolio. During his time at the helm, he was responsible for a significant increase in revenue, profitability and for refining the overall guest experience.

Just two years ago he moved to Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach as director of F&B. Now in 2020, he has moved to hotel manager in DIFC.