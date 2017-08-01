Dubai’s Emirates Airline introduces self-check-in desks at DXB

Published: 7 October 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Dubai’s Emirates Airline has introduced self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at Dubai International Airport.

The step is part of the airline’s wider goal of minimising the risk of COVID-19 transmission, explained sister title Aviation Business Middle East.

The service is now available to customers travelling to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations.

Additional self-service facilities are planned to be rolled out at DXB in the near future.

They allow customers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose their seats and drop off their bags. While Emirates staff will be present to help, the service allows travellers to proceed directly to immigration by themselves if all goes smoothly.

To ensure safety, the kiosks are regularly cleaned and disinfected. Developed by Emirates, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and Dubai Airports, the trio plan to make the kiosks fully touchless in the future.

