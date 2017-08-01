Etihad Airways offers COVID-19 tests on all flights from Abu Dhabi

Published: 7 October 2020 - 4:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is offering PCR tests on all flights booked in the UAE for flights out of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

To facilitate the testing, Etihad has joined forces with Life Medical Diagnostic Centre, capable of testing between 48 to 96 hours prior to departure. Those flying first or business class may also have their tests conducted in the comfort of their own homes.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Etihad Aviation Group VP Medical Services, said: “This is a significant development which allows Etihad to provide greater ease of travel for those departing from Abu Dhabi, by removing as much inconvenience from the PCR testing process as possible.”

Hosam Fouad, CEO of Life Medical Diagnostic Center, said: “The solution’s main concept is to ramp-up the capacity of Life Dx’s central lab for up to 40,000 tests a day through fully automated state-of-the-art robotic systems and to create a wide network of sample collection centres through partnering with selected healthcare providers across the UAE.”

Neighbouring Dubai’s Emirates Airline rolled out a similar service in the middle of September, offering tests for AED150.

The service is available from October 1 to December 31 2020.

