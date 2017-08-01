Exclusive: IHG's Pascal Gauvin announces retirement

Pascal Gauvin, IHG's managing director for the India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region is to step down at the end of the year.

Gauvin was appointed chief operating officer of IMEA in 2011 and MD in 2017 and has been with IHG for more than 28 years. he was ranked third in the Hotelier Middle East Power 50 this year.

He will retire after leaving his post and be replaced by Leanne Harwood who will start her new role on January 1, 2021.

Harwood joined IHG in 2005 and has held leadership roles in commercial, operations and sales before being appointed as MD for the Australasia and Japan (AUAJ) region in 2018.

Kenneth Macpherson, CEO of IHG’s EMEAA region said: “I am enormously grateful for Pascal’s leadership and contribution to IHG over the last 28 years. Pascal has always had owners at the forefront of his mind and has achieved a multitude of successes through great partnerships, introducing a range of brands to new and existing markets and expanding IHG’s footprint across IMEA. We wish him all the very best for his retirement.“This is an exciting opportunity for Leanne and is recognition of her many achievements, notably in Australasia and Japan over the past three years, where she led record years of signings and the biggest year of openings for IHG.

"She has also previously worked across three years in Dubai in various roles with great success. I am confident that she will carry forward the foundation we have built in the region with Pascal. Leanne will work closely with Pascal over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition as she prepares to officially take over leadership of the region.”



Gauvin said: “My time with IHG has been truly magnificent and leading the IMEA region has been a career highlight for me. I will return to France to be with my family at the end of the year and I leave with confidence that our teams and partners in IMEA will be in excellent hands with Leanne, who will bring energy and passion to her new role with a strong focus on recovery and growth.”



Harwood said: “Pascal leaves a tremendous legacy across IMEA, especially in navigating our operations through one of the biggest challenges the travel industry has ever faced. I look forward to returning to the team in Dubai, cementing the relationships with our partners and accelerating our recovery and growth plans in the region.”



Harwood has built excellent relationships with owners and industry leaders through her work with the Australian Accommodation Association (AAoA) and Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF), as well as being an advocate of sustainability, and culture, diversity and inclusion.