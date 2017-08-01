New GM at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Oman

Published: 7 October 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has announced the appointment of Nabil Al Zadjali as general manager. Succeeding Katrin Herz, Al Zadjali steps into the role after a stint as deputy GM for the property.

“During Katrin’s tenure she has driven remarkable growth for the hotel and it is with great anticipation that I endeavour to build on the precedence she has set,” said Al Zadjali.

Al Zadjali has been with the hotel for 15 years, first walking through the doors as executive assistant manager in 2005. Throughout his time at the resort, he has been credited on a number of projects, including the major 18-month renovation that overhauled much of the hotel.

Outside of Ritz-Carlton he has been part of the team who put together the Oman Tourism Strategy 2030.

“I look forward to leading the team and taking this opportunity to cultivate the resort in ways that will match its exquisite setting, while engaging the passionate spirits of our ladies and gentlemen to continue providing authentic experiences. Building on our proud history, we hope to continue on our positive momentum, inviting guests to make memories with us time and again,” he added.
