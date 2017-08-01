Ras Al Khaimah becomes first city in the world to offer free COVID-19 tests to international visitors

Hospitality
News
Published: 7 October 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE has become the first global destination to offer free COVID-19 tests to guests and visitors.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and RAK Hospital announced a partnership to provide free PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) testing to international visitors staying in and departing from Ras Al Khaimah until 31 December, 2020.

Subsidised by RAKTDA, the free test can be taken at either RAK Hospital or at the RAK Medical Centre within Al Hamra Mall.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the complementary test for international visitors, as this effort will put in place an added element of safety - both for the guests staying within our properties, as well as our hospitality providers and their staff. As travel corridors begin to open up, we will continue to incorporate and implement global best practices into our efforts to safeguard against the spread of the pandemic,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

The Northern Emirate has been one of the fastest-acting against the pandemic, becoming one of the first cities to be certified as safe by Bureau Veritas and the country’s first emirate to be given the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) stamp.
