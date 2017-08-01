Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi has reopened to visitors

One of Abu Dhabi’s most popular cultural and tourist sites is preparing to open to the public.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque will welcome visitors from Sunday October 4, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

The cultural attraction has been closed to the public since March 15 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Also open once more is The Founder's Memorial, a tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed, which is on the Corniche, near Emirates Palace.

Upon reopening, safety measures will be in place including the use of thermal cameras, caps on capacity and an online booking system for all visitors.

Tours will not take place yet, to ensure social distancing and reduce crowding.

Signage has also been put in place to keep visitors informed of the correct procedures and measures.

The landmark is one the most popular sites in the city and was previously named as one of the three best travel landmarks in the world.

Other places of worship across the UAE are also set to open in the coming weeks.