W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island GM pledges to cycle 42km a day for charity

Published: 7 October 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island general manager Faiek El Saadani has pledged to run or cycle 42km each day throughout the month of October. Part of Marriott’s wider #PINKtober commitment, Saadani is raising money for the fight against breast cancer.

As Yas Island is currently a safe zone for the ongoing UFC Fight Island, the GM will fulfil his commitment by using the five-star hotel’s own facilities. By hitting his target each day, he will have travelled the equivalent of a marathon.

Speaking on his mission Saadani said, “Fuel is one of our ‘passion points’ at W Hotels and one that I personally connect with as well. Being in a safe zone for over a month I really wanted to use this time to give back and do something for the society and I couldn’t have asked for a better time than October which is dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness. I stand for this cause and hope to be able to do my bit by committing to a virtual Marathon A Day and raising awareness and funds to support Brest Friends and Al Jalila Foundation on their efforts for the cause.”

The #PINKtober campaign will see every hotel in Marriott’s portfolio in the UAE host a variety of activities from pink-themed brunches, afternoon teas and tasting menus to bake sales, raffles, fitness activities and complimentary screenings. Each participating venue will collectively donate a portion of the proceeds from the #PINKtober campaign to Al Jalila Foundation in partnership with ‘Brest Friends’.

You can donate to the cause by clicking here. https://www.hopasports.com/en/faiek.
