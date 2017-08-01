Almost 70 percent of hospitality staff looking to change jobs, finds survey

Published: 8 October 2020 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Close to 70 percent of hospitality workers are looking to change jobs in the next 12 months, with many of them based in the Middle East.

That is according to research conducted by hospitality job board CatererGlobal.com, who surveyed 1,500 hospitality workers, 46 percent of which are in this region.

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating job uncertainty for all industries, CatererGlobal saw an alarming spike in how many people were looking to change jobs. Of those surveyed, 67 percent are planning to make a career move in the next 12 months, with 54 percent looking to change employers.

“These figures continue to cause concern and should, rightly, cause employers to sit up and consider how they might change the course for any staff considering leaving, said Jeremy Vercoe, global manager for CatererGlobal.com.

Since we saw high rates of planned mobility last year, we’ve been giving this an extra focus with clients, however, this year’s results indicate that, across the industry, there is still a lot more to be done,” Vercoe continued.

In relation to the pandemic, 43 percent said their employers had provided training in order to ‘upskill’ their staff outside of their current department, only half (49 percent) of respondents claimed their businesses delivered staff programmes in response to the pandemic.

“While this is a promising start, there is still a significant opportunity to provide greater training and development across multiple key business themes, to allow teams to thrive both professionally and with their state-of-mind,” added Vercoe.

One-third of respondents (33 percent) indicated they were placed on unpaid leave, 15 percent were asked to work from home and 17 percent were made redundant. Just 22 percent continued to work as usual without any change. Overall, more than half (53 percent) of respondents indicated their organisations were suspended as a result of the pandemic.


