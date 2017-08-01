Government waives fees for Egyptian hotels as sector continues to struggle

Hospitality
News
Published: 8 October 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
In a bid to pull its hospitality and tourism sectors from the brink, the Egyptian government has extended a number of its policies and incentives devised to help.

Egypt, a country which is heavily dependent on its tourism sector, has been one of the hardest hit in the region. The tourism sector has the Egyptian economy on its back, making up 12 percent of overall GDP and 9.5 percent of all employment.

At the height of the pandemic, the country’s tourism sector was reportedly bleeding US$1 billion each month.

To stop this, the government is waiving visa fees until April 30 next year for tourists visiting South Sinai, the Red Sea, Luxor and Aswan.

For hotels and other tourism businesses, fees, electricity, water and gas bills will be put on hold until December 31 this year. Additionally, all debts owed by companies in the sector will be rescheduled, with no repayments due until January 1, 2021.

Initially these measures were slated to end on October 31, 2020 but have been extended to supporting the upcoming winter tourism commencing in November.

According to Arab News, Egypt Tourism representative Bassem Halqa has called on the government to extend polices to cover Cairo, Alexandria and Giza. He has also urged officials to reopen public beaches and hotel gyms.
