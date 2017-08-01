Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai teams up with Accommtec across MICE facilities

The Grand Hyatt Dubai hotel has joined forces with Accommtec to upgrade communication technology at the property. Accommtec, the hospitality tech division of Exterity, has rolled out its solutions across the hotel’s seven meeting rooms and outdoor areas for future events.

The five-star conference venue provides 8,000 sq m of event space, including two ballrooms: the largest ballroom in the city, with LED video walls and ambience lighting, and a junior ballroom on the same level.

Audio visual technology plays a critical role in meeting hotel guests’ and conference delegates’ expectations. Charles Pineda, Information Systems Manager, Cyber Security SME – EMEA for Grand Hyatt Dubai, says reliability is a critical requirement. “Digital signage is vital for helping to inform and direct guests across our hotel and we were concerned about the reliability, limited integration and poor automation features of our legacy display solution,” he explains.

The main challenges with the existing system were a lack of technical support, and only minimal capability to allow the hotel to automate features such as automatic guest welcoming screens. Following a few minor outages that were resolved slowly by the incumbent provider, Pineda and his team began evaluating alternatives. “We issued a formal tender to several well-regarded local installers, with the most impressive being from RPS Technologies, recommending an Exterity based digital signage solution.

“The Exterity digital signage solution integrated seamlessly alongside our existing IPTV platform,” says Pineda, “while the Exterity Media Players made deployment incredibly easy and also gives us the option to change or add more displays with ease.

“The Exterity software is incredibly easy to use, while text, graphics and logo changes can be created and updated in just a few seconds.”

The hotel’s facilities team, working closely with RPS technologies, has enabled Exterity digital signage on 26 displays across the site, mostly within the conference centre but also in key meeting rooms, entrances and exits.

The HD quality images, combined with text, graphics and dynamically updated information, have been widely appreciated by guests and staff. But perhaps the biggest benefit has been reliability.

Commenting on the stability of the Exterity deployment, Yancy Dizon, Information Systems Assistant Manager at Grand Hyatt Dubai, said: “Where our old digital signage solution would give us some technical issues on an almost weekly basis, the Exterity solution has been running continuously without unscheduled downtime for nearly three years.”

The hotel is now integrating the digital signage into its guest management systems to increase the level of automation and remove the need to carry out several repetitive tasks associated with managing digital signage. “Exterity has proven that it deserves to be on our approved supplier list through its features, ease of use and unrivalled reliability,” says Pineda. “This project has been a tremendous success and we look forward to working closely with Exterity again in the future as our needs evolve.”