IHG’s Hotel Indigo brand to move into Oman in 2022

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)’ s boutique brand Hotel Indigo is set to bring a second property to the Middle East. Following a recent management agreement, the group will open Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akhdar in Oman by 2022.

IHG inked the agreement with Redhat Al Jabal LLC to debut the brand in the Sultanate.

Located in Nizwa, in Ad Dakhliyah Governorate, the hotel will sit 2,000 metres above sea level and offer views of the nearby mountains. With access to a range of leisure and cultural activities such as mountain biking, hiking, cave exploring, and visits to the fort and souq of Nizwa, the location was chosen to cater to the leisure tourism sector.

The Omani hotel will join the Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown slated to open this month – currently the only Hotel Indigo property in the region. The Dubai property has a keen focus on design, with local artwork found throughout the property.

In this early stages, it’s not clear what steps the Sultanate’s hotel will take to celebrate design, though its 176 rooms will be ‘design led’. It will also house three F&B outlets, outdoor and indoor pools, a spa and two meeting rooms.

Commenting on the signing, Pascal Gauvin, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of our first Hotel Indigo in Oman in partnership with an esteemed company such as Redhat Al Jabal LLC. Hotel Indigo is a unique brand that allows every individual property to draw inspiration from the local surroundings and offer an immersive and authentic experience to guests.

“Combined with an excellent location, I am confident Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akhdar will be a destination on its own and will be a popular choice amongst international, regional and domestic visitors alike. This month, we are also opening doors to Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown – the first Hotel Indigo in GCC. The brand is a great fit for the region - it caters to new guest segments that are visiting the Middle East and are looking for a more individualistic experience and want to feel immersed in the destination they are visiting.”

He added: “The hospitality industry has faced the biggest challenge in its history following the global outbreak of Covid-19. Underscoring industry confidence, this signing is an encouraging sign and reaffirms a strong mid to long term outlook for the sector. Oman has always been known for its hospitality and we remain committed to meaningfully grow our footprint here and bring more hotels and brands to key locations in the country to offer world-class hospitality to guests coming to the region.”