Maldives to introduce world’s first country-wide tourism loyalty programme

The Maldives is set to become the first county to offer a nationwide hospitality loyalty programme.

There will be three tiers to the tourism-driving programme. Abaarana (Gold), Antara (Silver) and Aida (Bronze), with each drawing their names from the native Divehi language.

Maldives Immigration, an official government-run Twitter account, made an announcement on September 28: "Maldives Border Miles is a three-tiered loyalty program for tourists. Tourists will earn points based on the number of visits and duration of stay. Additional points will be awarded for visits to celebrate special occasions."

With a current population of just over 540,500, the island nation has a huge focus on tourism despite its size. In 2019, the Maldives welcomed more than 1.5 million tourists, surpassing the 2018 figure of 1.48 million.

Similar to the UAE’s Dubai, Maldives reopened its doors to tourism in July.

The countrywide campaign is expected to roll out on December 1, 2020.