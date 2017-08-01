Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to reopen to tourists

Tourists from all countries may enter the UAE through Ras Al Khaimah International Airport from October 15, providing they have travel tickets and tourist medical insurance.

Tourists must also have a PCR test four days before flying to RAK, as well as filling in a medical disclosure form, in line with the procedures adopted by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will also allow expat residents to enter the emirate without obtaining prior permission from Thursday October 15.

The Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah has made the announcement, stating that the regulations are in line with the procedures set up by the UAE, and that a negative COVID-19 test must be obtained within 96 hours of returning.

Travellers should also cover the cost of another lab test or PCR test, as well as the cost of quarantine in the case of a positive result.

Emirati citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to any country from Ras Al Khaimah in line with regulations set out by the destination they are travelling to.