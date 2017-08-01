Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay to welcome new bar

Popular bar chain Lock, Stock & Barrel is set to open a third outlet in Dubai at the start of 2021.

Coming to the Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay in mid-January, the latest Solutions Leisure venue will be similar in size to the original Barsha outlet, around 8,000 sq ft, also in a Grand Millennium hotel.

Solutions Leisure’s CEO Paul Evans said: “Having worked with our partners for over four years with our first ever Lock, Stock & Barrel, we were delighted when they invited us to be part of their new and exciting plans for the new hotel in Business Bay. They have been exceptional partners since day one and we are super excited to expand and grow this relationship even further”.

The group is also partnering with RTS investments for the new opening, which is Solutions Leisure’s first in the Business Bay area.

Visitors to the upcoming outlet can expect pool tables, a five metre big screen, mezzanine area with its own bar, and private party areas, in the 500 capacity venue.

Solutions Leisure recently opened Baby Q at Media One Hotel, replacing Q43.