Rotana to open 35th property in the UAE with Al Jaddaf property

Hospitality group Rotana will soon open its 35th property in the UAE. Located in the Al Jaddaf district of Dubai, Al Jaddaf Rotana is slated to open next month.

Falling into the five-star category, the hotel will feature 318 keys offering either pool or city views, it will also house five F&B venues, a fitness and wellness centre, six meeting rooms and an outdoor pool.



[[{"fid":"81432","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

For long-stay guests, the property will have rooms with living areas and kitchenette areas.

Guy Hutchinson, president and CEO of Rotana said: “It is with great pride that we announce Al Jaddaf Rotana will open its doors this November. Under Rotana’s strong leadership and its unwavering vision for the future, albeit one of the toughest years the global hospitality industry has ever faced, we remain dedicated to our expansion plans and commitment to continue offering guests comfortable and high quality spaces. Al Jaddaf Rotana, a property in the heart of Dubai, will truly encapsulate the Rotana way of living.”

Located in central Dubai, the Al Jaddaf district connects the old and new areas of the emirate, providing easy access to Dubai Festival City, Dubai Frame and Dubai Mall.

Haytham Omar, the newly appointed general manager at Al Jaddaf Rotana said: “Our vision is to ensure each and every guest receives an exceptional combination of comfort and culture during their stay in Dubai. Our team’s passion, dedication and enthusiasm has enabled us to introduce a new hotel during what is truly a unique time for all, and we look forward to our impending opening, creating unique experiences for our guests.”

Despite the hefty blow dealt by COVID-19, Rotana has managed to survive the worst of it. Hutchinson was number four in this year’s Hotelier Middle East Power 50 list , where we recognised his management style, size of the group and many other factors.

“This year will go down as a period that has taught us all valuable lessons, including to never take the joy of travel for granted,” said Hutchinson. “Despite the challenges I strongly believe our industry will welcome the green shoots of recovery in coming months.”