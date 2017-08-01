Swiss-Belhotel International moves headquarters to Dubai

Hospitality group Swiss-Belhotel International has given its executive team in Dubai the responsibility of overseeing operations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and India – effectively making the emirate the group’s operational HQ.

Working with the group’s chairman and president, Gavin M. Faull, the Dubai team will work to develop new opportunities across the continents, with the flagship Swiss-Belhotel du Parc in Switzerland being the operational base in Europe.

Faull stated: “This latest development is aimed at increasing efficiency and flexibility through strategic consolidation of our management and operations across Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and India. As we embark on the Covid-19 recovery path, it is more critical than ever to leverage and optimise our resources productively. At the Swiss-Belhotel International we are proud of our team that has demonstrated exceptional resilience and solidarity during these challenging times while ensuring the welfare and safety of our guests, communities and associates.”

As part of the company rejig, several senior members of staff have been given new roles. The recently-promoted senior vice president – operations & development, EMEA & India; senior vice president – group human resources & talent development Laurent A Voivenel will work with senior regional director of sales and marketing, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, and group director - sales, marketing, branding and communications Priyanka Kapoor to lead a new team.

These include Devinder K Sharma who has been made senior regional director of techincal services in the four regions, Feras Aridi as senior regional director of finance and Pamela Lago as support to SVP of group HR and talent development.