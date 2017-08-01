Dubai’s Emirates Airline receives 1.4 million refund requests during pandemic

Published: 10 September 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Emirates Airline on Monday announced that is has responded to more than 1.4 million refund requests, paying US$1.4 billion to people whose flights had been cancelled.

The Dubai national airline was forced to ground all passenger flights in March in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, resulting in everyone having their tickets refunded. So far the airline has cleared 90 percent of its refund backlog, which includes requests from across the globe until the end of June.

“We understand that from our customers' standpoint, each pending refund request is one too many,” said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline.

“We are committed to honouring refunds and are trying our utmost to clear the massive and unprecedented backlog that was caused by the pandemic.”

He added: “Most cases are straightforward, and these we will process quickly. But there are cases which will take a bit more time for our customer teams to manually review and complete.”

The carrier is also working to clear refunds for flights through travel agents, this includes enabling direct refunds processing via global booking systems (GDS). Emirates assured in a statement it has ‘invested additional resources’ into its refund processing.

