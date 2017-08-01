Industry insiders discuss what's next for hospitality design

The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East returns on September 23 and 24.

The 2020 edition of the event will take place virtually - with speakers dialling in from around the region.

There will be six panels at the event and a key note speech each day.

Some of the industry's biggest names will be appearing, alongside experts in the design, F&B, legal and tourism fields.

The first day will begin with a welcome address from host Tom Urquhart before respected speaker and industry veteran Gerald Lawless takes over for a keynote address.

The first panel (taking place at 1.15pm on September 23) is to discuss travel and tourism in the region post-COVID-19.

The second discussion, at 2pm, will centre on about the current travel and tourism situation in Saudi Arabia and thoughts on what the future holds in 2021.

At 3pm on the first day, the debate will turn to matters of tourism in the UAE.

You can read more about the first panel here, the second one here and the third one here.

The event’s second day begins with an address by Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, before the first discussion at 1.15pm focuses on the new health and safety measures in hotels.

You can read more about it here.

Next up, at 2pm, is a discussion about the future of F&B in hotels. Read more here

The event's final panel is moderated by Commercial Interior Design Editor Jane O'Neill and focuses on the changing landscape for hotel design.

It will feature design experts Jonathan Ashmore, founder and director of ANARCHITECT, and Diane Thorsen, design director at Gensler Middle East as well as hoteliers Justin Kim, GM of The Merchant House Bahrain and Laura Eggleton, GM at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown.